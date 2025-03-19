GATE 2025 result declared at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, download via direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the results of GATE 2025 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Candidates who took the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can now check and download their results from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 results live updates GATE 2025 results have been declared at gate2025.iitr.ac.in,. Candidates can download via direct link here.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their Enrollment ID/Email ID followed by Password.

Notably, GATE 2025 scorecards will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, 16, 2025 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam was conducted in two sessions - the forenoon session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session was from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

There were three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Following this, IIT Roorkee released the GATE 2025 provisional answer key on February 27 and closed the objection window on March 1.

Subject experts reviewed the feedback sent by candidates and revised the final answer key if the objections were found valid.

GATE Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the GATE 2025 results

1. Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the GOAPS applicant portal link.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Check and download your result.

5. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.