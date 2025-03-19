GATE 2025 Result Out Today Live: IIT GATE results today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in

GATE 2025 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) results today, March 19. When declared, candidates can check their results by logging in to the GOAPS portal at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 Result: Direct link to the GOAPS portal...Read More

On the result document, candidates will find their score, qualification (pass/fail) status, cut-off marks for the subject and category and other details. To check the GATE 2025 results, they will have to use the enrolment ID/email address along with the password.

The provisional GATE 2025 answer key was released on February 27 and the objection window closed on March 1. The final answer key is expected along with the result.

GATE 2025 scorecards will be released separately and it will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

GATE 2025 was held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test was held in two sessions – the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

There were three types of questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple-Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

Steps to check GATE 2025 results

Open the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Open the GOAPS 2025 applicant portal link displayed on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials and submit.

4. Check and download your results.

Check live updates on GATE 2025 result below.