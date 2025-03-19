GATE 2025 Result Out Today Live: IIT GATE results today at gate2025.iitr.ac.in
GATE 2025 Result Live Updates: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will announce the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025) results today, March 19. When declared, candidates can check their results by logging in to the GOAPS portal at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. GATE 2025 Result: Direct link to the GOAPS portal...Read More
On the result document, candidates will find their score, qualification (pass/fail) status, cut-off marks for the subject and category and other details. To check the GATE 2025 results, they will have to use the enrolment ID/email address along with the password.
The provisional GATE 2025 answer key was released on February 27 and the objection window closed on March 1. The final answer key is expected along with the result.
GATE 2025 scorecards will be released separately and it will be available for download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.
GATE 2025 was held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test was held in two sessions – the forenoon session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
There were three types of questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple-Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).
Steps to check GATE 2025 results
- Open the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
- Open the GOAPS 2025 applicant portal link displayed on the home page.
3. Enter your login credentials and submit.
4. Check and download your results.
About numerical questions
Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions in GATE 2025 carry 1 or 2 marks each. For NAT questions, the answer is a signed real number. The answer may also be in decimals. In the information bulletin, candidates were asked to round off only at the end of the calculation and not at intermediate stages of the calculation.
There is no negative marking for a wrong answer or partial credit in NAT questions.
Marking scheme for MSQs
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) carry 1 or 2 marks each. Each MSQ has four answer choices, of which one or more than one choice (s) is/are correct.
While there is no negative marking for wrong answers in MSQs, candidates will not get partial marks for choosing partially correct combinations of choices or any single wrong choice.
About MCQs
GATE 2025 test papers had three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).
MCQs carry 1 or 2 marks each. These questions are objective with the choice of four answers. Of the four options, only one is correct.
There will be a negative marking for a wrong-chosen answer in MCQ.
For 1-mark MCQs, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer and for 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
Validity of GATE results
As per the exam's information bulletin, GATE results are valid for three years from the date of announcement.
The result of GATE 2025 will be announced today, March 19.
Scorecards will be issued separately
The detailed scorecard of GATE 2025 will be issued separately. It will be available for download on the official website from March 28 to May 31. During this period, candidates do not need to pay any fee to download the scorecard.
If they request a soft copy of the scorecard after May 31 and till December 31, they will have to pay a fee of ₹500, IIT Roorkee said.
What will be mentioned on the result document?
In addition to other details, candidates will get to know their exam score, cut-off marks for his/her category and subject, and the qualifying (pass/fail) status on the result document.
Login credentials required to check GATE results
The following login details will be required to check the GATE results online-
- Enrolment ID or email address
- Password
Where to check the result?
After the official announcement, candidates can login to the GOAPS portal at gate2025.iitr.ac.in and check the GATE 2025 result.
IIT Roorkee to announce results today
