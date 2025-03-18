New Zealand Prime Minister announces scholarships for Indian students at IIT Delhi event

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon chaired an education-focused event at IIT Delhi on March 18 and announced a NZ$260,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025. New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon at IIT Delhi (Handout)

In addition, a unique virtual internship programme was announced, providing 30 IIT Delhi students the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, offering cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand’s work culture.

The event also acknowledged contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, advanced engineering, etc.

As part of the ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange, IIT Delhi said in a press release.

During the event, Luxon said, “New Zealand and India share a reciprocal education partnership, built on academic excellence and cultural exchange. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we remain committed to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed on the global stage. Through the initiatives announced today we are fostering deeper connections and empowering future leaders and innovators.”

Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, said, “...Our partnership with New Zealand through the New Zealand Centre has facilitated knowledge exchange, joint research, and student mobility. By focusing on areas like sustainability and disaster resilience, we are addressing real-world challenges with a shared commitment to innovation. The introduction of the Virtual Internship Programme and expanded research collaborations will further enhance global exposure and industry experience for our students.”

IIT Delhi said the event also featured a fireside chat with distinguished New Zealand alumni, including singer and actress Shirley Setia (University of Auckland) and Ashwani Batla, Assistant Director at Dharma Productions (University of Waikato).

“They shared insights into their academic journeys in New Zealand and how their experiences shaped their careers,” IIT Delhi said.