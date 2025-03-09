Romania Embassy offering scholarships to Indian students for Bachelor’s, Masters, PhD courses; all you need to know

The Embassy of Romania is inviting applications from international students from non-EU countries to pursue Bachelor's, Master's and PhD in Romania for the Academic Year 2025-26. Romania Embassy offering scholarships to Indian students for Bachelors, Masters, PhD programmes (Representative image)

As per a notification on the official website of the Ministry of Education, India, applicants can select their study program of interest in all fields, with the exception of Medicine, Dental Medicine and Pharmacy.

Also read: University of Strathclyde Glasgow offers scholarships to students joining SBS; details inside

The candidates can access the platform at studyinromania.gov.ro via the "Apply for MFA scholarships" button or directly at scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro.

The last date to apply is March 12.

“Government of India has no role in the nomination/selection of candidates. The Public notice is being published for wider dissemination of information purpose only. The final selection of the candidates will be done by the donor country,” the Education Ministry clarified.

Also read: US federal scholarship suspended for students at historically black colleges

Who can apply?

To be eligible, the scholarship applicant must submit a complete file and present study documents issued by accredited/recognized education institutions in their countries. They must have good results and comply with the application submission methodology.

Scholarship levels

Bachelor's degree: Bachelor's degree programmes are for graduates of high school or pre-university studies who have obtained a baccalaureate degree or equivalent. The programme runs for 3-6 years, depending on the specialization followed, and ends with a bachelor's exam.

Master's degree: Master's degree programmes are for undergraduates, and run for 1 year, 1.5 years or 2 years and end with the dissertation exam.

PhD: Doctoral programmes are for graduate students or equivalent and run for 3-5 years, depending on the profile of the chosen faculty and end with the presentation of a PhD thesis. To be admitted to doctoral studies and to obtain the scholarship, candidates should get the written agreement of the Doctoral Tutor and that he/she passed the admission interview prior to submitting the application.

The language of study for undergraduate and master's levels will be Romanian only.

Also read: AICTE Student Development Schemes: Know about scholarships, fellowships, internships and other educational schemes

Doctoral scholarship holders can opt for studies in Romanian or in a foreign language set by the doctoral school.

For candidates who do not speak Romanian, a preparatory year is granted for the study of the Romanian language prior to the actual university studies.

For more details, check the notification here.