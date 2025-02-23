US federal scholarship suspended for students at historically black colleges

A US federal scholarship has been put on hold that targets students from underprivileged and rural areas attending historically black colleges and universities, reported the Associated Press. Representational image: A US federal scholarship has been put on hold for students at historically black colleges(Pexel)

The 1890 Scholars Programme was suspended by the US department of agriculture “pending further review” as per the program's website.

The scholarship helped recipients with full tuition and fees to study agriculture, food or natural resource sciences at one of 19 universities, known as the 1890 land grant institutions.

In October, 2024, the department said it had set aside $19.2 million for the programme. In fiscal year 2024, 94 students were awarded scholarships.

The reasons for the suspension were not provided, however, the move comes amid a funding freeze President Donald Trump's administration instituted.

A spokesperson for the agriculture department told AP on Saturday that "every scholar — over 300 — regardless of matriculation date, was retained to finish their studies and complete their work with the Department".

The spokesperson added that secretary Brooke Rollins would review the scholarship programme to ensure taxpayer resources are used efficiently.

Donald Trump's funding freeze has already been challenged in court, with a temporary block in place.

Under the suspension of the scholarship, universities in Alabama A&M, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T and Tuskegee University in Alabama, were affected.

The scholarship programme was introduced in 1992, but 1890 in the title refers to the second Morrill Act of 1890, which established historically Black colleges and universities.

A US citizen with a GPA of 3.0 or better, along with acceptance to one of the 19 universities approved under the scholarship are eligible for it. The student must also be interested in agriculture or related fields and "demonstrate leadership and community service", the department website says.