University of Strathclyde Glasgow offers scholarships to students joining SBS; details inside

The University of Strathclyde Glasgow announced the decision to offer scholarships to help support full-time students joining a Strathclyde Business School (SBS) MSc programme in September 2025. Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis from January 2025 onwards and the deadline for consideration of applications will be 31 July 2025

About the scholarship:

To be eligible, candidates must be deemed International for course fee status and hold an offer on an SBS MSc programme for the September 2025 intake.

The value of these scholarship awards will range from £6,000 to £8,000, depending on the subject area and course fee. All candidates who hold a programme offer will be automatically considered.

Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis from the end of January 2025 and the final deadline for consideration of awards will be July 31, 2025, mentioned the press release.

Important Details:

Number of scholarships: Multiple

Value: £6,000 - £8,000

Deadline Date: 31 July 2025

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be self-funded and already hold an offer of a place on an SBS MSc programme for the September 2025 intake and also be deemed International with regards to Fee Status

Students are only eligible for one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde

Online and blended learning programmes are not eligible for these scholarships

Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis from January 2025 onwards and the deadline for consideration of applications will be 31 July 2025

Strathclyde Business School's decision on the awarding of scholarships is final.

Subject eligibility -Accounting & finance, Business, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality & tourism, Human resource management, Management, Management science, Marketing.

For more information, visit the official website.

