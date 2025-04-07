Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Study abroad: Strathclyde Business School announces full-time MBA Scholarships for Sept 2025 session, check eligibility

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 07, 2025 03:19 PM IST

The scholarships are being offered on a rolling basis, and the last date to apply is July 31, 2025. Check details below. 

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, has announced number of MBA Scholarships for September 2025 session.

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering full-time MBA Scholarships for September 2025 session. (Handout)
Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering full-time MBA Scholarships for September 2025 session. (Handout)

The scholarships ranging between £10,000 and £17,000 are aimed at aiding with tuition fees. These will be awarded to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance, significant professional/managerial/leadership experience, and career development in their scholarship application, MBA programme application and interview.

Also read: Why Indian students should consider South Australia: Insights from Premier Peter Malinauskas

Furthermore, the applicants must also contribute to the overall academic, cultural and experiential profile of the programme cohort, a press statement informed.

In total, there are up to 20 scholarships being offered by Strathclyde Business School. These scholarships are awarded on a rolling basis , and the last date of submission of application is July 31, 2025.

Who is eligible?

  1. The applicant should have pursued subjects like Accounting & finance, Business, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality & tourism, Human resource management, Management, Management science, and Marketing.
  2. As per the institute, the MBA Scholarship and programme applications are invited from exceptional candidates who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA.
  3. The applicants should demonstrate through their ideas outlined in their application and interview how they would contribute to bring the class together through teamwork to create community, from the outset, in order to achieve the ultimate learning (and social) experience for the group as a whole.
  4. Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered, the institute stated.

Also read: Harvard dream made true: Tuition free for students haling from families earning $200,000 or less, are you eligible?

It may be mentioned here that the applicant must hold an offer to study a full-time attendance course in the 2025/26 academic year to be considered for a scholarship,

Furthermore, the scholarships are only open for self-funded fee-paying applicants enrolling on a full-time course. Those who receive full sponsorship from a government office or embassy are not eligible to apply.

Also read: QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025: Harvard tops in 4 areas of study, here's how Oxford, MIT performed

Besides, online and blended learning programmes are not eligible for the scholarships. The students will be only eligible for one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde.

Moreover, those who receive the scholarship will be expected to engage with student ambassador activities during their course of study, such as supporting student recruitment activities and events.

For more related information, applicants may contact sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk or visit the official website.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Admission News / Study abroad: Strathclyde Business School announces full-time MBA Scholarships for Sept 2025 session, check eligibility
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On