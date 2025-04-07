Study abroad: Strathclyde Business School announces full-time MBA Scholarships for Sept 2025 session, check eligibility

Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, has announced number of MBA Scholarships for September 2025 session. Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow is offering full-time MBA Scholarships for September 2025 session. (Handout)

The scholarships ranging between £10,000 and £17,000 are aimed at aiding with tuition fees. These will be awarded to candidates who demonstrate excellent academic performance, significant professional/managerial/leadership experience, and career development in their scholarship application, MBA programme application and interview.

Furthermore, the applicants must also contribute to the overall academic, cultural and experiential profile of the programme cohort, a press statement informed.

In total, there are up to 20 scholarships being offered by Strathclyde Business School. These scholarships are awarded on a rolling basis , and the last date of submission of application is July 31, 2025.

Who is eligible?

The applicant should have pursued subjects like Accounting & finance, Business, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Hospitality & tourism, Human resource management, Management, Management science, and Marketing. As per the institute, the MBA Scholarship and programme applications are invited from exceptional candidates who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA. The applicants should demonstrate through their ideas outlined in their application and interview how they would contribute to bring the class together through teamwork to create community, from the outset, in order to achieve the ultimate learning (and social) experience for the group as a whole. Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered, the institute stated.

It may be mentioned here that the applicant must hold an offer to study a full-time attendance course in the 2025/26 academic year to be considered for a scholarship,

Furthermore, the scholarships are only open for self-funded fee-paying applicants enrolling on a full-time course. Those who receive full sponsorship from a government office or embassy are not eligible to apply.

Besides, online and blended learning programmes are not eligible for the scholarships. The students will be only eligible for one scholarship per academic year from the University of Strathclyde.

Moreover, those who receive the scholarship will be expected to engage with student ambassador activities during their course of study, such as supporting student recruitment activities and events.

For more related information, applicants may contact sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk or visit the official website.