Odisha Police announces 2,800+ vacancies in Special Striking Force, check eligibility, monthly pay & other details here

Odisha Police has announced recruitment for more than 2800 vacancies in Special Striking Force. Candidates who are interested in applying for the recruitment can check important details - from application process, vacancies to eligibility and monthly pay, below. Odisha Police has announced 2,800+ vacancies in Special Striking Force.

Vacancy details:

The recruitment is being done for the following posts:

SI. No. Category No. of the Posts Monthly Pay A Sepoy

Ex-Army or equivalent rank of Ex~CAPF 2025 (@ 675 per Bn.) 45,000 B NCO

Ex-Army or equivalent ranks of Ex-CAPF 777 (@ 259 per Bn.) 50,000 C Ministerial Post (JC/Steno)

Ex-Servicemen of Army or equivalent rank of Air Force/ Indian Navy / Coast Guard / CAPF 18 (@ 6 per Bn.) 50,000 Prev Next

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must ensure they hold the following qualifications before applying for OSSF recruitment

For NCOs /Sepoys:

Should be an Ex-Army/ Ex-CAPF. Should have retired within five years as on November 20, 2024. Should have been honorably discharged from their service.

For Ministerial staff

Should be an Ex-Army / Ex-Air Force / Ex-Navy/ Ex-Coast Curd/Ex-CAPF. Should have retired within five years as on November 20, 2024. Should have been honorably discharged from their service.

Maximum Age

Hav/Nk/LNk-50 years as on November 20, 2024. Sepoy - 45 years as on November 20, 2024.

As per the official advertisement, no OSSF Personnel will be eligible for engagement in OSSF nor will be eligible for further engagement after attaining the age of 60 years.

Documents required:

The candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed forms duly filled in along with copies of the following documents in original and also self-attested photocopies of the same documents on arrival for the engagement:-

Pension payment order. Discharge Book (Ex-Army / Ex-Air Force / Ex-Navy and equivalent for Ex Coast Guard / Ex-CAPF). Ex-Servicemen Identity Card (Army / Air Force / Navy and equivalent for Coast Guard / CAPF). Aadhar card.

Date and time of engagement

Every Monday at 7AM at SOG Headquarters, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar. If any holiday falls on that day, the drive will be conducted on next working day.

Nature of duty:

The nature of engagement of OSSF personnel will be purely on term basis.

a) The nature of duty of OSSF personnel will be anti-naxal operations or any other duty in Odisha as decided by DGP, Odisha, from time to time.

(c) The duration of engagement of OSSF personnel will initially be for a period of one year, which will be extended by one more year in suitable/ deserving cases or till attaining the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

d) In case the engaged person is found to be unsuitable later on, his engagement can be terminated by giving him 30 days notice.

More related details can be found on the official advertisement. Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.