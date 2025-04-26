UP Board Result 2025: Marks sheets available on DigiLocker, a step-by-step guide on how to download it

UP Board Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Friday announced the UP board 10th, 12th results 2025. The marks sheets for both classes are now available on DigiLocker. Students can download these from digilocker.gov.in. The detailed steps are mentioned below. UP board 10th, 12th results 2025 live updates. UP Board Result 2025: Marks sheets are now available on DigiLocker(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

How to download UP board 10th, 12th marks sheets from DigiLocker?

Visit the DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in. Alternatively, you can also use the app. If you don't have a DigiLocker profile, create it using the sign in feature. Now, open the UP board Class 10 or Class 12 marks sheet link given on the home page. Enter the requested login details. Click on the get document option to download the marks sheet.

This is the first time that UP board students are able to access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker complete with digital signatures.

Board secretary Bhagwati Singh said that students do not have to collect their marksheets from their schools. To download High School or Class 10 marks sheets, students need to enter their roll numbers and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students need tp to provide their roll number and their mother’s name to access their digital marksheets.

Students should know that digitally-signed UP board marks sheets downloaded from DigiLocker are as good as the physical copies and it can be used for admission and other purposes.

This year, 25,45,815 students appeared for the UP board 10th exams. Of them 13,27,024 are boys and 12,18,791 are girls. A total of 22,94,122 students have passed the exam. The pass percentage in Class 10 is 90.11 per cent.

In Class 12, the pass percentage is 81.15 per cent. A total of 25,98,560 students wrote the exam in Class 12, of whom 21,08,774 passed.