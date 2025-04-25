UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: UPMSP results today at upresults.nic.in
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board Class 10th and 12th results today, April 25. The results will be announced at 12:30 pm after which students can check it at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and on the DigiLocker-results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More
The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj.
Hindustan Times will also show UP board results. Students can register to get UP board result alerts on their phones.
This year, 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear for the UP board exams. The exams were held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025.
Answer sheets were evaluated between 19 March and 2 April 2025 at 261 centres across the state.
How to check UP board results?
Go to the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in
Open the 10th or 12th results link available on the home page
Enter your login credentials and submit
Check and download the result.
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: This year, 54,37,233 students registered for the UP board examinations. Of them, 27,32,216 are High School students and 27,05,017 are Intermediate students.
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: In addition to the official websites, UP board results will also be hosted on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register now to get alerts on their phones when the results are available on the HT Portal.
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: Director of the secondary education department, Mahendra Dev, and UP Board (UPMSP) secretary Bhagwati Singh will announce the results from the Board headquarters in Prayagraj at 12:30 pm. After that, the results will be available at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: UPMSP secretary Bhagwati Singh informed that students don't have to collect their marksheets from their schools, as those will be available on DigiLocker. To download the marksheet, Class 10 students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Class 12 students will have to provide their roll number and their mother’s name to access their digital marksheets.
UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The UPMSP will declare the UP board 10th, 12th results at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 pm. After that, result links will be activated on the official websites.
