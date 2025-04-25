UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: UPMSP results today at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2025 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board Class 10th and 12th results today, April 25. The results will be announced at 12:30 pm after which students can check it at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and on the DigiLocker-results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj.

This year, 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear for the UP board exams. The exams were held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025.

Answer sheets were evaluated between 19 March and 2 April 2025 at 261 centres across the state.

How to check UP board results?

Go to the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in

Open the 10th or 12th results link available on the home page

Enter your login credentials and submit

Check and download the result.