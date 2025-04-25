UP Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, UPMSP: Websites to check Class 12 marks today, how to download when out

UP Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates, UPMSP: Check where and how to check Class 12 results when out today. (HT File)

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will announce the results of Class 12 board examinations 2025 today, April 25, 2025. The results are set to be published at 12:30 PM. Students who appeared in the intermediate examinations this year can download their scorecards from the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in....Read More

The results can also be accessed at upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 results live updates

The UPMSP Class 12 results will be declared at a press conference. In addition to the results, the board will provide other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, number of students who passed, and more.

This year, the UPMSP had conducted the UP board Class 12 exam 2025 from February 24 to March 12 2025.

Answer sheets were evaluated at 261 centres across the state between March 19 and to April 2 2025. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

Meanwhile, candidates will also be able to check the Class 12 results on the Hindustan Times Education page. Students must register on the following link. An alert will be sent to their registered mobile number as soon as the results are out.

UPMSP Class 12 Results 2025 at HT Portal

UP Board Results 2025: How to check UPMSP Class 12th scores

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2025:

Visit the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in Click on the results link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 12 result link Enter the credentials and click on submit Your result will be displayed on the screen Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

Follow the blog for live blog for the latest updates on UPMSP Class 12 results, direct link, pass percentage and more.