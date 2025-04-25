UP Board Results 2025: No Lucknow students could make it to top 10 in merit list of HS, Inter result

For the second consecutive year not a single student from the state capital could make it among top ten in high school and intermediate examinations, the result of which was declared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Friday. UPMSP Class 10, 12 results live updates 2025 UP Board Results 2025: Students from smaller town have excelled in UP Board. In high school, Jalaun boy Yash Pratap Singh topped with 97.83%, Likewise in intermediate, Prayagraj girl Mahak Jaiswal topped the exam with 97.20%,. (HT file image)

As many as 55 students have figured in top 10 and not a single child from Lucknow could make it in coveted merit list high school. Likewise in intermediate out of 30 students who featured in top 10, Lucknow student draws a blank.

Last year too, a total of 159 students have featured among the top 10 in the high school merit list yet city students cut a blank in the list. In intermediate too, Lucknow students have left many disappointed as there is no one among top five in the list of 36 students.

In contrast, students from smaller town have excelled in UP Board. For instance, in high school Jalaun boy, Yash Pratap Singh topped with 97.83%, Etawah girl Anshi and Barabanki boy, Abhishek Yadav shared second position with 97.67% while third rank is jointly shared by three students, Ritu Garg from Moradabad, Arpit Verma from Sitapur and Simran Gupta from Jalaun with 97.50%.

Likewise in intermediate, Prayagraj girl Mahak Jaiswal topped the exam with 97.20%, four students jointly shared second rank including Shakshi from Amroha, Adarsh Yadav from Sultanpur, Shivani Singh of Prayagraj and Anushka Singh of Kaushambi with 96.80% and Etawah girl Mohini stood third rank with 96.40%.

Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said, "Students who have worked hard have made it in the merit list. We have conducted the examination in free and fair manner. There was no prejudice and the merit list was prepared in a most transparent manner."

Secretary UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) Bhagwati Singh said, “I really don’t have a clear-cut answer to this issue. Maybe students of smaller districts have put in extra hard work to make it to the merit list. Maybe next year Lucknow students will work hard and dominate the merit list.”

He said, “The schools and their students in smaller districts are working hard to put up a good show. They are all trying to be more professional than ever. See how students of Jalaun, Amroha are doing well. We must appreciate their efforts. Maybe students in smaller districts have less distraction.”

In HS, the state capital stood at 16th position among 75 districts with pass percentage of 92.78%. It has improved over last year's tally when the district had slipped to 31st rank with pass percentage of 89.94%. In Intermediate, Lucknow district secured 48th rank with pass percentage of 81.17%. Last year, the district stood at third spot with a pass percentage of 90.49%.

In high school, top 3 districts that excelled in pass percentage are Agra (94.99%), Basti (94.67%), Mathura (94.60%). In Intermediate, the top 3 districts that performed better are Amethi (92.65%), Amroha (90.55%) and Varanasi (89.63%).