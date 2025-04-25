UP Board 12th Results 2025 released, direct link to download UPMSP Class 12 scores here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UPMSP Class 12 Results 2025 on Friday, April 25. Students who took the intermediate examinations can check and download their scores on the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in. UPMSP Class 12 Results 2025 live updates UP Board 12th Results 2025 are out. Candidates can check via direct link given here.

To download the results, students will need to enter their details such as Roll Number in the login module.

The Class 12 results were declared through a press conference. Along with the results, board officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list, number of students who passed, and more.

This year, the UP Class 12 board examination was conducted in two shifts from February 24 to March 12, 2025. While the first shift started at 8.30 AM and continued until 11: 45 AM, the second shift began from 2.00 PM and concluded at 5.15 PM.

It may also be mentioned here that candidates can also check the UP Board Class 12 Results 2025 on the Hindustan Times Education page. Students will need to register themselves on the link below, following which they will receive an alert on the registered mobile number as soon as the link is activated.

UPMSP Class 12 results on HT Portal

UPMSP Class 12 results 2025: How to download UP Board 12th results