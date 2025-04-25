UP Board 12th Results 2025 declared, 81.15 % students pass UPMSP Class 12, check details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared the results of UPMSP Class 12 results on Friday, April 25. Students who appeared in the intermediate examinations this year can check and download their results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. UPMSP Class 12 Results 2025 live updates UP Board 12th Results 2025 is declared, (HT file)

Alternatively, the results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in

The UPMSP announced the Class 12 board examination results in 2024 through a press conference. Along with the results, board officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise performance, toppers’ list, number of students who passed, and more.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent has been recorded. The pass percentage of girls is 86.37 per cent, and that of boys is 76.60 per cent.

The UPMSP Class 12 board examination was conducted in two shifts from February 24 to March 12, 2025. While the first shift started at 8.30 AM and continued until 11.45 AM, the second shift began from 2.00 PM and concluded at 5.15 PM.

To prevent malpractice, the exam centres were monitored by Special Task Force (STF) and local intelligence units. Additionally, each exam room was equipped with two CCTV cameras with voice recorders, and 306 centres across 17 districts were classified as "highly sensitive".

UPMSP Class 12 results 2025: How to download UP Board 12th results