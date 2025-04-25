Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The Matric results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates UP Board 10th Result 2025: UPMSP Class 10 results declared

Candidates can also check the UP Board Class 10 results on the HT Portal Education page. To get the Matric result alert, candidates must pre-register on the portal before the results are announced.

UP Board 10th Result 2025: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.