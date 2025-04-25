UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: UMPSP Matric results releasing today at 12.30 pm
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. The matric results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or matric board examinations can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Class 10 results can also be checked at Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More
Along with the official websites, the results will also be available on HT Portal. Students who have appeared for the examination can register themselves first to get updates after the results are announced.
This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPMSP UP class 10th Result LIVE: 113 FIRs lodged
UPMSP UP class 10th Result LIVE: 113 FIRs had been lodged across the state in the High School and Intermediate examinations this year, besides during the entire examination period, held between February 24 and March 12, 2025, nearly two dozen fake invigilators besides 49 imposters were caught.
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: Toppers of 2024
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: Top three rank holders in Class 10 in 2024 were-
Prachi Nigam (591 marks) who stood 1st, Deepika Sonkar (590) stood 2nd and Navika Singh, Swati Singh, Dipanshi Singh Sengar (588 marks) stood third.
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: Last year pass percentage
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: The pass percentage of 2024 of Class 10th was 89.55%.
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: How to check UPMSP 10th, 12th results?
Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in.
Click on UP Board Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: Details to be available with results
UP Board 10th Result LIVE: In addition to the results, the board will provide other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, number of students who passed, and more.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Steps to check 10th results on Digilocker
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: The results will also be available on DigiLocker. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
Open the official result portal of DigiLocker in your mobile/computer browser at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Go to the 'Board Results' section visible on the page.
Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board) from the list.
Go to the section of exam year (2025), class (10th or 12th).
Enter roll number, class (10th or 12th), date of birth, and other details.
Click on submit and check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the result.
Note: Candidates will need to register themselves first on DigiLocker to check their results.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Class 10 results to be out via press conference
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: It is likely that the UPMSP results will be declared through a press conference conducted by board officials.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check Matric results
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: The UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after it is announced.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Check evaluation process
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: How to check 10th results?
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Exam dates
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Results to be available on HT Portal
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or matric board examinations can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Class 10 results can also be checked at Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Date and time
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 date: April 25
UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 time: 12.30 pm