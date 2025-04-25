UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates: UMPSP Matric results releasing today at 12.30 pm

UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. The matric results will be announced at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or matric board examinations can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Class 10 results can also be checked at Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in....Read More

Along with the official websites, the results will also be available on HT Portal. Students who have appeared for the examination can register themselves first to get updates after the results are announced.

This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.