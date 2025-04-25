Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPMSP Matric Result 2025: UP Board Class 10 results declared at upresults.nic.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 25, 2025 12:58 PM IST

UPMSP Matric Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check UPMSP Matric results can be checked here. 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced UPMSP Matric Result 2025 on April 25, 2025. The result was announced at 12.30 pm today. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The Matric results can also be checked at upresults.nic.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. UP Board Class 10th Result 2025 Live Updates

UPMSP Matric Result 2025: UP Board Class 10 results out, here's how to check
UPMSP Matric Result 2025: UP Board Class 10 results out, here's how to check

The UPMSP Matric results will also be available on the HT Portal Education page. To get the Matric result alert, candidates will have to pre-register on the portal before the results are announced.

The results for Class 10 were announced at the press conference. The Board also announced the pass percentage, toppers, and other details here.

UP Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates

UP Board Results 2025 Live Updates

Direct link to check UP Matric Result 2025 

UPMSP Matric Result 2025: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Board 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from February 24 to March 12 at 8,140 centres across the state. Between March 19 and April 2, 2025, answer sheets were evaluated in 261 centres across the state. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.

Get latest news on UP Board Result 2025 Live, UP Board 10th Result Live, UP Board 12th Result Live along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / UPMSP Matric Result 2025: UP Board Class 10 results declared at upresults.nic.in, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On