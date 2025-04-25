The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the UP Board Matric Result 2025 today, April 25, 2025, at a press conference held by the Department of Education, Uttar Pradesh, in Prayagraj. UP Board 10th Result Live Updates UP Board 10th Result 2025 declared, 90.11% students pass- check toppers list here

The conference also announced the overall pass percentage in 2025, the names of the Toppers, and the district-wise list of toppers.

The overall pass percentage this year is 90.11%. The pass percentage of boys is 86.66% and pass percentage of girls is 93.87%.

Yash Pratap Singh of Jalaun district has topped the examination. The scored 97.83%. The second toppers are Anshi, Abhishek Kumar Yadav with 586/600 marks and third toppers are Ritu Garg, Arpit Verma, Simran Gupta by scoring 585/600 marks.

A total of 2545815 candidates appeared in the examination, 2536104 institutional and 9711 individual candidates. Among the appearing candidates, 1327024 are boys and 1218791 are girls.

Students who appeared in the class 10th board examinations can now check their mark sheet, percentage, Pass/fail status, and overall result uploaded on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The marks can also be checked on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Result 2025 Live Updates

In addition to the Board’s website, class 10th results can also be accessed on Digilocker, and UP Board Results are hosted on the HT portal by Hindustan Times.

To pass this examination, students must score at least 33 percent, failing which they will be eligible for a compartmental or supplementary examination.

UP Board 12th Result Live Updates

UP Board 10th Result 2025: How to check Matric results on website

Visit the official website at www.upmsp.edu.in. Open the results section. Click on the Class 10th or 12th results 2025. Enter login details like Roll number, school code etc. Submit and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

UP Board 10th Result 2025: How to check result on Digilocker

Open the official result portal of DigiLocker in your mobile/computer browser at results.digilocker.gov.in. Go to the 'Board Results' section visible on the page. Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board) from the list. Go to the section of exam year (2025), class (10th). Enter roll number, class (10th), date of birth, and other details. Click on submit and check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the result.

This year, the UP Board class 10th examination was held from February 24, 2025, to March 12, 2025. The exam occurred in the morning and afternoon sessions. The morning shift started at 8:30 AM and continued until 11:45 AM, while the afternoon shift started at 2:00 PM and ended at 5:15 PM.

The 2025 UP board examination occurred at 8140 centres across the state for 54 lakh students who appeared for this year's examination. 27,32,216 students appeared for the class 10 exams, while 27,05,017 students appeared for the class 12 exams.