NEET UG 2025 today, admit card link, exam day instructions and more- everything candidates should know

NEET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 today, May 4. The exam will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards for the exam have been released at neet.nta.nic.in.

All candidates must strictly follow the NEET UG 2025 exam day guidelines given on the information bulletin. They can check the instructions here-

Exam centres will open 3 hours before the exam starts. Candidates will not be allowed to enter after 1:30 pm. Candidates must find and occupy the seat allotted to them. If a candidate is found appearing in the examination from a seat or room other than the allotted one, the candidature will be cancelled. During the examination time, the invigilator will check admit cards to ascertain the identity of each candidate. The Invigilators will also put their own signature in the place provided in the answer sheet and on the attendance sheet. Items allowed: admit card with a passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form) pasted, an additional passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form), one post card size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card. photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government, Certificate of physical limitation to write and/or PwBD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwBD category. Candiddates cannot leave their seats or the exam rool until the test concludes and OMR sheets are handed over to the invigilator. Before the examination starts, the invigilator will communicate important instructions. A signal will be given at the beginning of the examination and at half-time. A signal will also be given before the closing time when candidates must stop marking the responses. The candidate must sign the attendance sheet twice at the specified place, the first time immediately after the commencement of the examination and the second time while handing over the answer sheet. They also require to put their thumb impressions on the attendance sheet. candidates

NEET UG 2025 dress code

Heavy clothes and long sleeves are not allowed. Candidates wearing cultural/ customary dress should report at least an hour before the last reporting time (12.30 pm). Slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed. Shoes are not allowed.

Banned items

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, etc.

Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, etc.

Any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.