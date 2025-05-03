NEET UG 2025 tomorrow, check dress code and banned items

NEET UG 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 tomorrow, April 4, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards for the exam have been released at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025 dress code and banned items(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the exam's information bulletin, NTA shared the dress code for NEET UG and listed items that are not allowed inside the hall. Candidates can check it below.

NEET UG 2025 dress code

The candidates have been instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for NEET UG 2025-

Heavy clothes and/or long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case candidates come in cultural/ customary dress, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time (12.30 pm) so that there is enough time for proper frisking Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not allowed. In case of any deviation from the dress code was required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, candidates had to take specific approval from NTA before the admit cards were issued.

NEET UG 2025: Banned items

The candidates will be frisked before entering the examination centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items under any circumstances.

Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, etc.

Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, etc.

Any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.

Any ornaments/metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

NTA will not make arrangments entres for keeping any articles/items belonging to the candidates. Candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time. If it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such items of faith, he/she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.