NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Exam from 2 PM, check guidelines & more
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: The NEET UG exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. Follow the live blog for important instructions and other details.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on Sunday, May 4. Candidates who are appearing in the examination must ensure to carry their hall tickets to the examination centre. The NEET UG examination will be conducted in in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates have registered for the exam....Read More
The Test pattern of NEET (UG)—2025 comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and zoology).The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions that the candidates must attempt in 180 minutes.
Exam centres will open 3 hours before the exam begins, and candidates will not be allowed to enter after 1:30 pm.
As already mentioned, it is mandatory for candidates to carry their hall tickets. The invigilator will check admit cards to ascertain the identity of each candidate.
Apart from the admit cards, candidates must carry a passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form) pasted, an additional passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form), one post card size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card. photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government, Certificate of physical limitation to write and/or PwBD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwBD category.
Follow the live blog for the latest updates on NEET UG Exam 2025.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Mobile phones, communication devices not allowed
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Any communication device like mobile phone, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc., are not allowed inside the exam centre.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Know dress code for exam
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: As per the NTA, heavy clothes and long sleeves are not allowed. Candidates wearing cultural/ customary dress should report at least an hour before the last reporting time (12.30 pm).
Slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed.
Shoes are not allowed.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Documents to be carried
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Candidates should carry the following items:
Admit card with a passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form) pasted, an additional passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form), one post card size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card. photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government, Certificate of physical limitation to write and/or PwBD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwBD category.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Banned items
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: NTA has banned following items on the exam day:
- Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner, etc.
- Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.
- Other items like wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, etc.
- Any watch/wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.
- Any ornaments/metallic items.
- Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Reporting time
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Exam centres will open 3 hours before the exam starts. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre after 1:30 pm.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Carrying admit cards mandatory
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Candidates must ensure to carry the admit cards to the exam centre. Without a valid hall ticket, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Exam to be conducted in single shift
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: NEET UG examination will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: NEET UG exam today
NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the NEET UG exam today.