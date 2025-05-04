NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: Exam from 2 PM, check guidelines & more

NEET UG Exam 2025 Today Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on Sunday, May 4. Candidates who are appearing in the examination must ensure to carry their hall tickets to the examination centre. The NEET UG examination will be conducted in in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm, at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates have registered for the exam....Read More

The Test pattern of NEET (UG)—2025 comprises Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and zoology).The question paper will consist of 180 compulsory questions that the candidates must attempt in 180 minutes.

Exam centres will open 3 hours before the exam begins, and candidates will not be allowed to enter after 1:30 pm.

As already mentioned, it is mandatory for candidates to carry their hall tickets. The invigilator will check admit cards to ascertain the identity of each candidate.

Apart from the admit cards, candidates must carry a passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form) pasted, an additional passport size photograph (same as the one uploaded in the application form), one post card size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background pasted on the proforma downloaded with the admit card. photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government, Certificate of physical limitation to write and/or PwBD certificate issued by the competent authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwBD category.

Follow the live blog for the latest updates on NEET UG Exam 2025.