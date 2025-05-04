Menu Explore
TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key for A&P stream releasing today, here's how to download when out

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2025 10:35 AM IST

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key for A&P stream will be released at 12 noon today. Check the steps to download when out.

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is set to release the TS EAMCET Answers Key 2025 for Agriculture and Pharmacy on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Once released, candidates who took the examination will be able to download the provisional answer key from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will be releasing today. Check the steps to download when out. (Hindustan Times)
TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: TG EAPCET provisional key for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream will be releasing today. Check the steps to download when out. (Hindustan Times)

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

To download the answer key when out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to login and submit.

4. The provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the answer key.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key will be released at 12 noon.

Notably, along with the answer key, the TSCHE, will also release the response sheet and master question paper

The objection window will also open. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key till May 6, 2025. To raise objections against the answer key, candidates will have to pay an amount against each question challenged as processing fee.

It may be mentioned here that the qualifying percentage of marks for the TG EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
