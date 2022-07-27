MPSOS Result 2022: Ruk Jana Nahi June-2022 class 10th and 12th result out

Madhya Pradesh State Open School, MPSOS has declared the MPSOS Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students under the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana. candidates who took the examination can download the result from the official website of www.mpsos.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to download the result

MPSOS Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Click on the link that reads, " "RUK Jana Nahi" Yojna Exam Class 10th & 12"

Select your class and key in your credentials

Your MPSOS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

