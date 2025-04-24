Nagaland board results 2025 tomorrow, how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Examination (NBSE) will be releasing the results for HSLC/10th and HSSLC/12th Board examinations tomorrow, April 25, 2025 in the afternoon. Nagaland board results 2025 will be out tomorrow. Know how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out. (HT file)

Students who appeared for the board examination this year will be able to check and download their marksheets on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Also read: Nagaland Board Results 2025 date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scores releasing on April 25, websites to check here

Notably, students who fail to secure minimum passing marks set by the NBSE will have to appear for the compartmental test, details of which will be announced after the results.

The 2025 Nagaland Board examination for class 10th or HSLC was held from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Whereas the 2025 Board examination for class 12th or HSSLC were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

Also read: UP Board Results 2025 date: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th scores releasing on April 25 at upmsp.edu.in

NBSE Board Results 2025: Steps to check results when out

Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in. Click on download HSLC or HSSLC results link, available on the home page. Login using Roll number and other credentials. Check your result displayed on screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Previous years' data

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for HSLC or 10th was 71.87 per cent, whereas in 2023, it was 70.32 per cent.

Likewise, the overall passing percent for HSSLC or Class 12th in 2024 was 82.91 percent.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 82.62 per cent.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBSE.