Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nagaland board results 2025 tomorrow, how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 24, 2025 08:02 PM IST

Nagaland board results 2025 will be declared tomorrow, April 25. Check how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out.

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Examination (NBSE) will be releasing the results for HSLC/10th and HSSLC/12th Board examinations tomorrow, April 25, 2025 in the afternoon.

Nagaland board results 2025 will be out tomorrow. Know how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out. (HT file)
Nagaland board results 2025 will be out tomorrow. Know how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out. (HT file)

Students who appeared for the board examination this year will be able to check and download their marksheets on the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

Also read: Nagaland Board Results 2025 date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scores releasing on April 25, websites to check here

Notably, students who fail to secure minimum passing marks set by the NBSE will have to appear for the compartmental test, details of which will be announced after the results.

The 2025 Nagaland Board examination for class 10th or HSLC was held from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Whereas the 2025 Board examination for class 12th or HSSLC were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

Also read: UP Board Results 2025 date: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th scores releasing on April 25 at upmsp.edu.in

NBSE Board Results 2025: Steps to check results when out

  1. Visit the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.
  2. Click on download HSLC or HSSLC results link, available on the home page.
  3. Login using Roll number and other credentials.
  4. Check your result displayed on screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Previous years' data

In 2024, the overall pass percentage for HSLC or 10th was 71.87 per cent, whereas in 2023, it was 70.32 per cent.

Likewise, the overall passing percent for HSSLC or Class 12th in 2024 was 82.91 percent.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 82.62 per cent.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBSE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on UP Board 10th Result, UP Board 12th Result, MP Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / Nagaland board results 2025 tomorrow, how to download NBSE Class 10th, 12th scores when out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On