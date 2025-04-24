UP Board Results 2025 date: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th scores releasing on April 25 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Results 2025 date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025 on Friday, April 25. As per the board, the results will be published at 12.30pm. Once out, candidates who appeared in the board examinations this year can download their scorecards from the official website of the UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board results can also be checked on the digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at a press conference at the board’s Prayagraj headquarters. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times File)

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at a press conference at the board’s Prayagraj headquarters. In addition to the results, the board will provide other details such as pass percentage, toppers list, number of students who passed, and more.

This year, 54,37,233 students were eligible to appear for the UP board exam 2025 held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025.

Answer sheets were evaluated at 261 centres across the state between 19 March and 2 April 2025. The board issued strict guidelines to ensure an error-free evaluation process.

Once the UP Board Exams 2025 results are declared, candidates can also check the Class 10 or Class 12 results on the Hindustan Times Education page. Students must register on the following link. An alert will be sent to their registered mobile number as soon as the results are out.

UP Board Results 2025: How to check UPMSP Class 10th, 12th scores when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UP Board Results 2025 when they are out

Visit the official website of UP Board results at upresults.nic.in

Click on the results link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UP Board Class 10 or UP Board Class 12 result link

Enter the credentials and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.