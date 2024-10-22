NBSE Nagaland Board Datesheet 2024 for Class 8, 9 Phase 2 exam out at nbsenl.edu.in, timetables here

Nagaland Board of School Education has released the NBSE Nagaland Board Datesheet 2024 for Class 8 and Class 9 Phase 2 exams. Candidates who will appear for the Class 8 and Class 9 Phase II examinations can download the timetables through the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in. NBSE Nagaland Board Datesheet 2024 for Class 8, 9 Phase 2 exam out, check here (File photo)

As per the official timetable, the Class 8 Phase 2 exam will begin on November 26 with an English paper and conclude on December 7, 2024, with a Hindi paper. The examination will be held in a single shift—from 9.30 to 11 a.m. The school shall internally conduct the examination for Nagaland Heritage studies (English and Local dialect), Life Skill Education, and General Knowledge.

The Class 9 final examination will commence on November 26 with a Social Science paper and conclude on December 9 with the sixth subjects- FIT/ Music/ BK and Accountancy and Vocational subjects.

NBSE Nagaland Board Datesheet 2024 for Class 8, 9 Phase 2 exam: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the datasheet for the Phase 2 examination for Classes 8 and 9.

Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on NBSE Nagaland Board Datesheet 2024 for Class 8 or 9 Phase 2 exam link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the exam dates and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All private schools must conduct the Class 8 Phase 2 examination according to the schedule the Board wrote in the timetable.

Further, NBSE has directed that the marks of Class 8 and Class 9 Phase I and Phase II shall be consolidated and submitted to the Board through the portal by December 18, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBSE.