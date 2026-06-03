New Delhi, Nearly 44,000 students have availed the verification and re-evaluation facility for board exams and completed the application process till Wednesday morning, the Central Board of Secondary Education has said.

Nearly 44,000 applications filed for re-evaluation: CBSE

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The board said the online portal has received a total of 43,980 applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

"The portal has accepted 4,924 applications for verification and 39,056 applications for re-evaluation as of 12 noon today," the CBSE said in a post on X on Wednesday.

It said payment gateways of the State Bank of India , Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the verification and re-evaluation portal, adding that students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process.

"Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments," the board said.

"As of 9:30 am today, nearly 40,000 students have availed this facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues," it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates may use online payment options, including UPI, net banking, credit card and debit card, through the designated gateways, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates may use online payment options, including UPI, net banking, credit card and debit card, through the designated gateways, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," the board added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," the board added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said filing applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books was expected to begin by May 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said filing applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books was expected to begin by May 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the on-screen marking system used by the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the on-screen marking system used by the board. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CBSE has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBSE has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board launched the online portal on Tuesday for a verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their Class-12 board exam evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board launched the online portal on Tuesday for a verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their Class-12 board exam evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any, and re-evaluation of answer if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally.

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For verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns, such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

"Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission," the board said.

The fee for verification of issues observed in the supplied scanned copies of answer books is ₹100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at ₹25 per question, it added.

"Students may submit only one application each for verification of issues/re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," the board said.

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The CBSE said once the "freeze and proceed to payment" button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The board said applications will be treated as successfully submitted only after online payment is completed.

"Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be," the board said.

It said the outcome of the requests will be communicated after the completion of the process and advised candidates to submit their applications within the stipulated timeline.

A visual guide and a tutorial video have also been made available to help students complete the process, the board added.

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The CBSE also said "malicious actors" attempted to disrupt services on its re-evaluation portal through a barrage of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack that caused 1.5 million hits on the platform within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said on X.

"The most recent being a denial-of-service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," it added.

The board said based on student feedback, further improvements, "including extended session time limits", have been implemented to enhance user experience.

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"Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly platform," it added.

The CBSE said Aadhaar-based verification has been introduced for security reasons while applying for verification of issues and re-evaluation of answers.

"For children who do not have Aadhaar, the Aadhaar details of parents, relatives or guardians may be used," it said.

"In this case, the Aadhaar name, date of birth and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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