Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025: BSE Odisha HSC application form out at bseodisha.ac.in, link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 application form. Candidates who will appear for BSE Odisha HSC examination can download the application form through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025: BSE Odisha HSC application form out, link here

The online application form will be available on the official website till November 18, 2024.

As per the official notice, the students of recognised secondary schools who have been promoted to Class X based on their performance in the Class-IX examination, 2023-24, can fill out application forms for appearing at Class-X, HSC Examination, 2025 under the school regular category through their Head of Institutions.

Apart from this, all ex-Regular students from 2014 and onwards are also eligible to fill out the form for appearing at the Class-X HSC Examination. Students who have been admitted into the Correspondence Course of the Board are also eligible to appear at the Class-X HSC Examination, 2025, under the CC Regular category.

The User ID will be the school code, and the password will be the same as those used for enrollment of Class-IX students.

Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025: How to download application form

To download the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 application form link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application form and download the page.

In case of any difficulty faced in doing the online filling up of application forms, the log in authorities may contact the B.S.E., Odisha by sending message through e-mail transfer0222@gmail.com . The message should contain specific problem faced along with school code & mobile no. of the log in authority.