Odisha Board 12th Exam 2025: CHSE 12th practical exam, internal assessment dates out at chseodisha.nic.in, check notice

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has released the Odisha Board 12th Exam 2025 internal assessment, project examination, and practical examination dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the official notice on the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the internal assessment and project examination will be held from December 23 to December 30, 2024. The practical examination will begin on January 2 and conclude on January 12, 2025. The examinations will be held in all higher secondary schools/ Colleges affiliated with the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Odisha Board 12th Exam 2025: How to download practical exam datesheet

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the schedule.

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

Click on Odisha Board 12th practical exam, internal assessment dates notice available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the dates and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the examination room/ hall 15 minutes before the examination to occupy the seats allotted to them.

For the project evaluation and viva-voca in the Commerce stream, groups of at least 24 students are to be formed. The evaluation and viva-voca of a group are to be completed in two hours. The concerned teacher of the institute will conduct the evaluation and viva-voca.

The project work should be written by the students by hand within 6 pages (A4 size paper) as assigned by the concerned subject teacher on the topic from the prescribed syllabus.