Bihar Board Sent- Up Exam 2025 Datesheet: BSEB 10th, 12th timetable released, check here

Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Sent-Up Exam 2025 Datesheet. The timetable has been released for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates can check the timetables given here. Bihar Board Sent- Up Exam 2025 Datesheet: BSEB 10th, 12th timetable released(File photo)

As per the official timetable, the Class 10 sent up examination will begin on November 19 and will conclude on November 22, 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 10 exam will begin with mother tongue and second Indian language papers and conclude with optional subjects.

If any student does not appear in the Class 10 Sent-up examination or fails in it, then such students will be debarred from appearing in the Annual Examination, 2025. Previous, compartmental, single-subject English and senior category students do not have to appear in the Sent-up examination.

The Class 12 intermediate sent-up examination will begin on November 11 and conclude on November 18, 2024. The sent-up theory examination will be held in two shifts on all days—the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The Class 12 examination will begin with Physics and Political Science papers and end with History and Home Science papers.

Meanwhile, the BSEB Annual exam timetable 2025 is awaited for Classes 10 and 12. The board usually announces the 10th and 12th final exam dates in December.

In 2024, the Class 12 exams were held from February 1 to 12. For Class 10th, the exam took place from February 15 to 23, 2024. For Intermediate students, the exam was held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 exams were held in single shifts.

Class 10 sent up exam datesheet

Class 12 sent up exam datesheet