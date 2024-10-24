CBSE announces subject-wise marks distribution for Class 10, 12 board exam papers

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced subject-wise distribution of marks for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2025. Students preparing for the final examinations can check these details at cbse.gov.in. CBSE announces subject-wise distribution of marks for Class 10, 12 board exams 2025

The board has also mentioned that Class 10, 12 practical examinations and internal assessments will begin on January 5 and theory exams will start on February 15, 2025.

Read: CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 practical exam, IA from January 1

The board has shared the following details in the circular-

Class

Subject code

Subject name

Maximum marks in the theory examination

Maximum marks in the practical examination

Maximum marks in project assessment

Maximum marks in internal assessment

Whether an external examiner will be appointed for practical/project assessment

Whether practical answer books will be provided by the board

Types of answer books that will be used in theory examinations

These are the direct links:

For Class 10

For Class 12

Though the CBSE practical exams are scheduled to begin on January 1, for winter-bound schools, practical exams and internal assessments will be held between November 5 and December 5, 2024.

Subject-wise date sheets for theory papers are expected to be released in December.

Around 44 lakh candidates will take the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2025 at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad. It is mandatory for students to maintain 75 per cent attendance to become eligible for board exams.

“The Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted,” the board recently said.

Students preparing for board exams can download Class 10 and 12 sample papers from the CBSE academic portal – cbseacademic.nic.in. Going through the sample papers will help them understand the pattern and marking scheme for board examinations.

For further information, students are advised to visit the board's website regularly.