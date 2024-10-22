The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release date sheets or time tables for the Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final examinations in due course of time. When released, candidates can check the Bihar board exam time tables on the board's website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th dates 2025: Check past trends on Matric, Inter exam time tables(Santosh Kumar, photo for representation)

The BSEB Matric, Inter exam date sheets will also be shared on the official X and Facebook pages of the board.

The board usually announces 10th and 12th final exam dates in December.

Last year, Bihar board Matric and Inter exam dates were announced on December 4.

The 2024 exam for Class 12th were held from February 1 to 12. For Class 10th, the exam took place from February 15 to 23.

For Intermediate students, the exam was held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Class 10 exams were held in single shifts.

The practical examination for Class12th students were held from January 10 to January 20. and internal assessment/practical examination for the Matric exam were held from January 18 to January 20, 2024.

About Matric, Inter results in 2024

The Bihar board Inter result 2024 was announced on March 23. The pass percentage in the three streams combined was 87.21 per cent, the best in the last five years.

Girls outperformed boys in the Inter final examination. The pass percentage of girl students was 88.84 per cent while it was 85.69 per cent for boys.

A total of 6,22,217 girl candidates appeared for the exam, of whom 5,52,783 passed. On the other hand, 6,69,467 boys appeared for the Inter exam and 5,73,656 passed.

Bihar Matric result was announced on March 31. A total of 16,64,252 students wrote the exam and 13,79,842 cleared it. The overall pass percentage was 82.91 per cent

Shivankar Kumar topped the exam with 489 marks and Adarsh Kumar, who scored 488 marks, was the second topper.

Three students – Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Sujiya Preween got the thrid rank, each scoring 486 marks.