Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Matric result today at 1.30pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The anticipation of lakhs of students will end today, with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) set to declare Class 10th or Matric examination results today, March 31. The Bihar board 10th result 2024 will be released at 1:30 pm, and after that, students can check their scores online at the board's official website and on the HT Portal....Read More

“The result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board tomorrow on 31.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the BSEB has announced.

The BSEB Matric result will be announced on bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com. Additionally, students can check it on the HT Portal using this link:

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024 on the HT Portal.

If the official website runs slowly on the result day due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT Portal to check their results quickly. They can also register for the result and get an alert on their phones as soon as the result is announced.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024

Go to the board website, results.biharbardonline.com or bsebmatric.org Open the Class 10th result link given on the home page. Enter your roll code and roll number. Submit and check your Bihar board 10th result.

Check the latest updates on Bihar board results such as pass percentage, names of BSEB Matric toppers and other details here.