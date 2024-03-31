Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: BSEB Matric result today at 1.30pm
- 36 Mins agoHere's the official notice by BSEB
- 44 Mins agoHow to download your online scorecards?
- 55 Mins agoUse the HT Portal to check Bihar board Matric result quickly
- 5 Mins agoKeep this information ready to check BSEB 10th result online
- 9 Mins agoBSEB Chairman will announce Matric results
- 14 Mins agoWhen and where to check BSEB Matric results
- 22 Mins agoBSEB Matric result today
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The anticipation of lakhs of students will end today, with the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) set to declare Class 10th or Matric examination results today, March 31. The Bihar board 10th result 2024 will be released at 1:30 pm, and after that, students can check their scores online at the board's official website and on the HT Portal....Read More
“The result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board tomorrow on 31.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the BSEB has announced.
The BSEB Matric result will be announced on bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com. Additionally, students can check it on the HT Portal using this link:
BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024 on the HT Portal.
If the official website runs slowly on the result day due to heavy traffic, students can use the HT Portal to check their results quickly. They can also register for the result and get an alert on their phones as soon as the result is announced.
How to check BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024
- Go to the board website, results.biharbardonline.com or bsebmatric.org
- Open the Class 10th result link given on the home page.
- Enter your roll code and roll number.
- Submit and check your Bihar board 10th result.
Check the latest updates on Bihar board results such as pass percentage, names of BSEB Matric toppers and other details here.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Here's the official notice by BSEB
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Here is the official confirmation about the BSEB Matric result date and time.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: How to download your online scorecards?
Check your Bihar board 10th result 2024 by following the steps mentioned below:
- Go to results.biharbardonline.com or bsebmatric.org or the HT Portal for Bihar board result.
- Open the Class 10th/Matric result link.
- Now, enter your roll code, roll number and login.
- Check your marks online.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Use the HT Portal to check Bihar board Matric result quickly
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Use the HT portal to download the BSEB Matric result after the official announcement. You can also register here to get an alert when the result is hosted on the Hindustan Times portal.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Keep this information ready to check BSEB 10th result online
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: To check Bihar Class 10th result online at bsebmatric.org, results.biharboardonline.com or on the HT Portal, keep your roll code and roll number ready. These details are mentioned on your board examination admit cards. Students should keep the admit card ready or write the roll code and roll number in some place so that they can use it to check their scores quickly.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: BSEB Chairman will announce Matric results
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: The BSEB has announced that its Chairman will declare the Matric results.
“The result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board tomorrow on 31.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the BSEB said in an official statement.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: When and where to check BSEB Matric results
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: The BSEB Matric result will be announced at 1:30 pm through a press conference. After that, the result link will be activated on bsebmatric.org and results.biharboardonline.com. Students can also check it on the HT Portal.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: BSEB Matric result today
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce Bihar board Class 10th or Matric result today, March 31. The BSEB Matric result will be announced through a press conference at 1:30 pm.