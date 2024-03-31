Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: 6 students in Top 10 list from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

Bihar School Examination Board has announced Bihar Board's 10th result 2024 on March 31, 2024. This year, too, Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui has shined brighter, with 6 of their featured in the Top 10 list. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: 6 students in Top 10 list from SAV

Aditya Kumar, who stood third in the BSEB matric examination with 486 marks, is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui. Other students on the list are- Vicky Kumar, who secured Rank 6 with 483 marks; Mital Kumar and Aman Kumar, who stood on Rank 9 with 480 marks; and Vicky Kumar and Savan Kumar, who was in Rank 10 with 479 marks. They are all students of the same school.

This year, a total of 51 students have been ranked the Top 10 students by the Board. Out of the total numbers, 28 are boys and 23 are girls. Shivankar Kumar of Zila School Purnea topped the Bihar Board 10th result with 489 marks. The overall pass percentage is 82.91 per cent.

The BSEB matric examination was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The evaluation process started on March 1 and ended on March 31. A total of 99 lakh copies and more than 99 lakh OMR sheets were checked during the evaluation period.

In 2023, A total of 90 students of SAV got placed in Bihar Board 10th result Top 10 list. The results was announced on March 31. In 2022, five students of SAV featured among top ten rank holders in the Matric exam.