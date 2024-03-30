 Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Date: BSEB Matric result to be declared on March 31 at 1.30 pm - Hindustan Times
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Date: BSEB Matric result to be declared on March 31 at 1.30 pm

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 30, 2024 08:19 PM IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Date has been announced. Check details here.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed the date and time for Matric or Class 10th final examination results. As per a post on the official X (Twitter) page of the board, Matric results will be declared on March 31 at 1.30 pmBSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates

Students can check it on the official website of the board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in using the roll code and the roll number mentioned on admit cards. Check official notice here.

The result will be hosted on the HT Portal as well. As seen during Class 12th results, the official website could become slow or even crash after the result announcement, as lakhs of students will be visiting it to download their scorecards. If the official website does not work on the result day, students can use the HT Portal to check their results quickly.

Bihar board 10th result 2024 on the HT portal

There is also an option to pre-register for the Bihar board Matric result on the HT Portal. By registering in advance, you will get an alert as soon as the result is hosted.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024

Go to biharbardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the Class 10th result link given on the home page.

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Check and download the Bihar board 10th result.

Bihar board 10th result 2024 on HT Portal.

The Bihar Board 10th examination was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

Last time, the Matric result was announced on March 31, in which the overall pass percentage was 81.04 per cent. A total of 16,10,657 students appeared in the examination, of whom 13,05,203 passed.

Md Rumman Ashraf was the state topper of the matric exam with 97.8 per cent or 489 out of 500 marks.

