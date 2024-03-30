Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Matric results releasing soon, updates here
- 36 Mins agoSteps for checking BSEB Matric result on the biharboardonline website
- 59 Mins agoKeep these details ready to check BSEB Matric result
- 14 Mins agoWhere to check official update about BSEB Matric result
- 30 Mins agoList of websites for Bihar board Matric result
- 41 Mins agoOfficial update on BSEB Matric result 2024 expected today
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon. The BSEB Matric results date and time will be announced by the Board ahead of the declaration of Class 10 results. Once announced, candidates can check the BSEB 10th results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in....Read More
The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 can also be checked on another official website- results.biharboardonline.com. Apart from these, BSEB Matric result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page.
To check the results, candidates will need roll number and roll code on the official website as well as on HT Portal Education page.
Bihar board 10th result on HT portal
The Bihar Board Class 10 results will be announced by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore. Along with the declaration of results, the pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be shared by him at the press conference.
Bihar Board conducted Class 10 board examination from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Steps for checking BSEB Matric result on the biharboardonline website
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: These are the steps for checking Matric results:
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, the official website of BSEB.
- Open the Matric annual examination 2024 result page.
- Enter your roll code, roll number and login.
- Check and download your Class 10th result.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Keep these details ready to check BSEB Matric result
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: The BSEB Matric result is expected soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download it, students will be required to use roll code and roll number of the final examination as login details. These are mentioned on admit cards.
Apart from the BSEB website, those who check Bihar 10th result on the HT Portal will need the same login credentials. It is advised that students keep their admit cards ready or write the roll code and roll number down so that they can check their scores quickly when it is declared.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: Where to check official update about BSEB Matric result
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates: The official announcement about Bihar board Matric result date and time will be made by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on social media. Students and parents can check the official Facebook and X (Twitter) pages of the board for confirmation about board exam result dates:
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live: List of websites for Bihar board Matric result
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live: BSEB Matric examination results will be announced on these websites:
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- results.biharboardonline.com.
Additionally, students will also get their Bihar 10th results on the HT Portal. The direct link has been given above.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 live: Official update on BSEB Matric result 2024 expected today
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The official confirmation about the BSEB Matric result is expected today. The result is expected by tomorrow, i.e. March 31. The date and time will be announced by the board on its X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook pages.