Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live: BSEB Matric results releasing soon, updates here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 soon. The BSEB Matric results date and time will be announced by the Board ahead of the declaration of Class 10 results. Once announced, candidates can check the BSEB 10th results on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in....Read More

The Bihar Board 10th result 2024 can also be checked on another official website- results.biharboardonline.com. Apart from these, BSEB Matric result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page.

To check the results, candidates will need roll number and roll code on the official website as well as on HT Portal Education page.

Bihar board 10th result on HT portal

The Bihar Board Class 10 results will be announced by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore. Along with the declaration of results, the pass percentage, toppers names and other details will also be shared by him at the press conference.

Bihar Board conducted Class 10 board examination from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.