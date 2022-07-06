Odisha 10th HSC Result 2022: How to check BSE Odisha HSC Results

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 on July 6, 2022 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

This year 5.26 lakh students had written the exam of which 5.17 lakh have passed.

Direct link to check Class 10 result here

For updates follow Odisha HSC live blog

The Odisha Class 10th was conducted from April 29 to May 7, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, around 5.74 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 5.62 lakh candidates had cleared the exam.

