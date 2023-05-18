Odisha 10th Matric Result 2023: 96.4 % students pass BSE Odisha HSC exam

Board of Secondary Education Odisha has declared Odisha 10th Matric Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for BSE Odisha HSC exam can check the results through the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha Class 10 result link will also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

Odisha 10th Matric Result 2023: .. % students pass BSE Odisha HSC exam (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year around 6 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. The overall pass percentage is 96.4 percent. 4158 candidates scored A1 grade, 29838 students scores A2 grade, 77567 students B1 and 118750 students scored B2 grade.

The overall pass percentage of boys is 95.75 percent and pass percentage of girls is 97.05 percent.

The Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres.

Odisha 10th Matric Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on Odisha 10th Matric Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2022, the results were announced on July 6. The overall pass percentage was 90.55%. A total of 517847 had passed the exam and 8699 remained unsuccessful.