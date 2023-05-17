BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live: Odisha Matric Results releasing tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Odisha will release BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 on May 18, 2023. The Odisha 10th results will be announced at 10 am tomorrow.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check Odisha Matric Result on the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. Over six lakh students have appeared in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.

