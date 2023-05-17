BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live: Odisha Matric Results releasing tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in
BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Matric result will be declared on May 18, 2023 at 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Odisha will release BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 on May 18, 2023. The Odisha 10th results will be announced at 10 am tomorrow.
Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check Odisha Matric Result on the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.
Odisha Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. Over six lakh students have appeared in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
May 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST
BSE Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023: 6 lakh candidates waiting
This year over 6 lakh candidates are waiting for BSE Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023.
May 17, 2023 07:38 PM IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: How to check scorecard
First, go to bseodisha.ac.in or any other result website mentioned here.
Now, go to the results section.
Look for the Annual HSC result 2023 link.
Click on it.
On the login page, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.
Result will be displayed on your screen. Download the page.
May 17, 2023 06:47 PM IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result: Alternative websites to check results
In addition to the BSE Odisha websites, Class 10 results may also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can use this website if they cannot login to the official ones.
May 17, 2023 06:32 PM IST
Odisha Matric Result 2023: Last year date
Odisha Matric Result in 2022 was announced on July 6.
May 17, 2023 06:18 PM IST
Odisha Board 10th Result: What after results are declared?
After Matric results are announced, students can apply for admission to Class 11 or plus one through the SAMS Odisha portal. More details awaited.
May 17, 2023 06:01 PM IST
Odisha Board 10th Result: No update as who will declare the results
Till now there is no update as who will declare Odisha Board 10th Result this year. In 2022, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results at the press conference.
May 17, 2023 05:50 PM IST
Orissa Board 10th Result 2023: Results via SMS
In 2022, the Class 10 results were available via SMS. Candidates had to send the roll number of 5676750 and the result was sent by the Board to the students registered mobile number.
May 17, 2023 05:45 PM IST
Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023: How to download scorecards
Visit bseodisha.ac.in
Go to the results section
Click on the Class 10 result link
Enter roll number and date of birth
Submit and download your marks sheet
Take a printout of the page
May 17, 2023 05:32 PM IST
Odisha Board BSE 10th Result 2023: When can students can marks
Odisha Matric result will be announced officially at 10 am on May 18, 2023 After that, students can go to bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in to view mark sheets.
May 17, 2023 05:27 PM IST
10th Exam Result 2023 Odisha: Examination dates
BSE conducted Class 10 board examination from March 10 to March 17, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres in offline mode.
May 17, 2023 05:21 PM IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Number of students appeared
Around 6 lakh students appeared for Odisha Matric exam this year and are waiting for results.
May 17, 2023 05:12 PM IST
bseodisha.nic.in 10th Result 2023: Where to check results
In addition to bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, Odisha Matric results may also be available on orissaresults.nic.in.
May 17, 2023 05:07 PM IST
Odisha 10th Result 2023: Login credentials required
Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready. Odisha Matric result can be checked using roll number and date of birth.
May 17, 2023 05:02 PM IST
Odisha Result 2023 10th: How to check scores
Go to bseodisha.ac.in
Click on the HSC result link
Enter the required login details
Submit and check results.
Download the page for further need.
May 17, 2023 04:57 PM IST
Odisha 10th Result 2023 Release Date
Date: May 18, 2023
Time: 10 am
May 17, 2023 04:52 PM IST
HSC/Matric 10th Result 2023 Odisha: List of websites
When announced, Odisha Matric/HSC results can be checked at
bseodisha.ac.in
bseodisha.nic.in
May 17, 2023 04:49 PM IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result: Date and Time
BSE Odisha 10th Result will be announced on May 18, 2023 at 10 am.