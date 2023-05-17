Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live: Odisha Matric Results releasing tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in
Live

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live: Odisha Matric Results releasing tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Matric result will be declared on May 18, 2023 at 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live
BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education Odisha will release BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 on May 18, 2023. The Odisha 10th results will be announced at 10 am tomorrow. 

Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check Odisha Matric Result on the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Matric result will also be hosted on orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. Over six lakh students have appeared in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, pass percentage, toppers and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST

    BSE Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023: 6 lakh candidates waiting 

    This year over 6 lakh candidates are waiting for BSE Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023. 

  • May 17, 2023 07:38 PM IST

    BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: How to check scorecard 

    First, go to bseodisha.ac.in or any other result website mentioned here.

    Now, go to the results section.

    Look for the Annual HSC result 2023 link.

    Click on it.

    On the login page, enter your roll number, date of birth and submit.

    Result will be displayed on your screen. Download the page.

  • May 17, 2023 06:47 PM IST

    BSE Odisha 10th Result: Alternative websites to check results 

    In addition to the BSE Odisha websites, Class 10 results may also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. Students can use this website if they cannot login to the official ones.

  • May 17, 2023 06:32 PM IST

    Odisha Matric Result 2023: Last year date 

    Odisha Matric Result in 2022 was announced on July 6. 

  • May 17, 2023 06:18 PM IST

    Odisha Board 10th Result: What after results are declared?

    After Matric results are announced, students can apply for admission to Class 11 or plus one through the SAMS Odisha portal. More details awaited.

  • May 17, 2023 06:01 PM IST

    Odisha Board 10th Result: No update as who will declare the results 

    Till now there is no update as who will declare Odisha Board 10th Result this year. In 2022, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results at the press conference. 

  • May 17, 2023 05:50 PM IST

    Orissa Board 10th Result 2023: Results via SMS 

    In 2022, the Class 10 results were available via SMS. Candidates had to send the roll number of 5676750 and the result was sent by the Board to the students registered mobile number. 

  • May 17, 2023 05:45 PM IST

    Odisha HSC/Matric Result 2023: How to download scorecards

    Visit bseodisha.ac.in

    Go to the results section

    Click on the Class 10 result link

    Enter roll number and date of birth

    Submit and download your marks sheet

    Take a printout of the page

  • May 17, 2023 05:32 PM IST

    Odisha Board BSE 10th Result 2023: When can students can marks 

    Odisha Matric result will be announced officially at 10 am on May 18, 2023 After that, students can go to bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in to view mark sheets.

  • May 17, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    10th Exam Result 2023 Odisha: Examination dates 

    BSE conducted Class 10 board examination from March 10 to March 17, 2023. The exam was conducted across the state at various exam centres in offline mode.

  • May 17, 2023 05:21 PM IST

    BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Number of students appeared 

    Around 6 lakh students appeared for Odisha Matric exam this year and are waiting for results.

  • May 17, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    bseodisha.nic.in 10th Result 2023: Where to check results 

    In addition to bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in, Odisha Matric results may also be available on orissaresults.nic.in.

  • May 17, 2023 05:07 PM IST

    Odisha 10th Result 2023: Login credentials required 

    Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready. Odisha Matric result can be checked using roll number and date of birth.

  • May 17, 2023 05:02 PM IST

    Odisha Result 2023 10th: How to check scores 

    Go to bseodisha.ac.in

    Click on the HSC result link

    Enter the required login details

    Submit and check results. 

    Download the page for further need. 

  • May 17, 2023 04:57 PM IST

    Odisha 10th Result 2023 Release Date

    Date: May 18, 2023 

    Time: 10 am 

  • May 17, 2023 04:52 PM IST

    HSC/Matric 10th Result 2023 Odisha: List of websites 

    When announced, Odisha Matric/HSC results can be checked at

    bseodisha.ac.in

    bseodisha.nic.in

  • May 17, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    BSE Odisha 10th Result: Date and Time 

    BSE Odisha 10th Result will be announced on May 18, 2023 at 10 am. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
board exam result

Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result releasing on May 24

board exams
Published on May 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST

Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date have been released for HSLC, HSSLC. The results for Class 10, 12 will be announced on May 24.

Nagaland Board Results 2023 Date: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result releasing on May 24(Hindustan Time Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live: Odisha Matric Results releasing tomorrow

board exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 07:57 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Odisha Matric result will be declared on May 18, 2023 at 10 am. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 result: Know how to check BSER 8th result

board exams
Published on May 17, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 result has been declared. Candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2023 result: Know how to check BSER 8th result
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result

board exams
Published on May 17, 2023 01:09 PM IST

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the BSER 8th result at rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Direct link below.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 out, direct link to check BSER 8th result(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE class 8 results declared

board exams
Published on May 17, 2023 01:07 PM IST

BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023 has been declared. The result link is available on the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: RBSE class 8 results declared (HT PHOTO.)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023 released on rajshaladarpan.nic.in

board exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 01:10 PM IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Students can go to the Shala Darpan portal – rajshaladarpan.nic.in and check their marks online.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 8th result 2023: Results today on rajshaladarpan.nic.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Class 8 board result declared, direct link

board exams
Updated on May 17, 2023 02:57 PM IST

RBSE 8th Result 2023: Rajasthan board BSER Class 8 results have been declared on rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Direct link to check marks is given below. 

RBSE 8th result 2023 live: Rajasthan board Class 8 result out on rajshaladarpan.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow

board exams
Updated on May 16, 2023 06:15 PM IST

RBSE class 8th results releasing on May 17 at 12 pm.

RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date and Time: Rajasthan Board Class 8 results tomorrow(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board 10th result 2023: Himesh, Varsha and Sonu are joint toppers

board exams
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:32 PM IST

HBSE class 10th results announced on May 16 at bseh.org.in. Himesh, Varsha and Sonu has topped the HBSE Class 10 exam.

Haryana Board 10th result 2023: Himesh, Varsha and Sonu tops HBSE Class 10 exam(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Haryana Board 10th result 2023 out: Know how to check HBSE 10th Result at bseh.org.in

board exams
Published on May 16, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the class10th examination can check the result on the official websites.

Haryana Board 10th result 2023 released
ByHT Education Desk

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023: 65.43 % students pass HBSE 10th exam

board exams
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:25 PM IST

Interested candidates can check the result on the official website at bseh.org.in.

HBSE class 12th result released, check pass percentage
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 released, get link to check HBSE 10th Result

board exams
Updated on May 16, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 released at bseh.org.

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2023 released
ByHT Education Desk

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 Result declared

board exams
Published on May 16, 2023 03:47 PM IST

BSEH declared the class 10th result 2023 on May 16.

HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 Result declared(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023: Matric result on May 18 at 10 am

board exams
Published on May 16, 2023 12:29 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Students can check Odisha HSC result 2023 on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Result 2023: Matric result date and time announced(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk

HBSE 10th Result 2023 : Haryana board Class 10 result out at bseh.org.in

board exams
Updated on May 16, 2023 03:57 PM IST

HBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced today on bseh.org.in. Check details below.

HBSE Haryana board Class 10th result releasing today
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out