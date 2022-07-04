Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Matric result on July 6 at 1 pm

BSE Odisha class 10th result will be announced on July 6 at bseodisha.ac.in.
Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Matric result tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 on July 6. The result will be announced at 1 pm. Candidates who took the Odisha class 10th examination can check result on the official website at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

This year a total of 5 lakh students had appeared at the BSE Class X. The class 10th examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7.

Last year BSE Odisha class 10th result was announced on June 25. In year 2021 BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled due to spike in the COVID- 19 cases across the country.

Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Key in your log in credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

