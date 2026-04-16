The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has not yet announced the date and time of declaration of Odisha 10th Result 2026. The BSE Odisha Matric results when announced will be available to candidates on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. Odisha 10th Result 2026: When will BSE Odisha Matric results release? check past trends

The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 19 and concluded on March 2, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm. This year, more than 5.61 lakh students have appeared for the Odisha Board Class 10 examination. The exam was held across the state at 3082 centres.

The evaluation process commenced on March 19, 2026. To evaluate the answer sheets, 15000 teachers were engaged.

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Students who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can expect the Odisha Matric results to be announced likely in May. The past trends suggests results next month. Check the past trends here.

2025: Last year, the Odisha Class 10th results was declared on May 3, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 94.93%. A total of 5.02 lakh students appeared for the exam out of which 4.84 lakh students passed.

2024: The Class 10 board exam results were announced on May 26. A total of 541061 students appeared for the exam out of which 530153 students passed. The pass percentage is 96.07%.

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Odisha 10th Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.nic.in.

2. Click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.