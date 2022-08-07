Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Odisha Board Arts results releasing tomorrow

Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 tomorrow, August 8, 2022. The Odisha Board Arts results will be announced by the state government at 4 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board exams for Arts stream in the state can check the results through the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the official website, the Class 12 results can also be checked on orissaresults.nic.in using their board exam roll number and registration number.

The Odisha Class 12 board examination was conducted in the state from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Over 3 lakh students in Odisha have appeared for Class 12 board exams this year, and the majority of them are in the Arts stream.

CHSE declared Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results on July 27, 2022. A total of 78,077 candidates had appeared in the Science stream and a total of 24,136 students in Commerce stream. The pass percent of Class 12 commerce students is 89.2% and the pass percent for Class 12 science students is 94. 12%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}