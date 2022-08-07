Home / Education / Board Exams / CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Odisha Board Class 12 result tomorrow
Live

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Odisha Board Class 12 result tomorrow

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live Updates: Odisha Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below. 
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live(ht file photo)
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 04:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live Updates: Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 on August 8, 2022. Odisha Board Class 12 result will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in. 

Along with arts stream result, vocational courses result will also be declared at the same time. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in. 

This year more than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination. Majority of the students are in Arts stream. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 07, 2022 04:24 PM IST

    Odisha 12th Result 2022: Arts stream result tomorrow 

    Odisha 12th Result 2022 for Arts stream will be declared tomorrow, August 8, 2022. The result will be announced by Board officials at 4 pm. 

  • Aug 07, 2022 04:13 PM IST

    Odisha 12th Result: Date and time 

    Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 on August 8, 2022. Odisha Board Class 12 result will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha board exam result

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Odisha Board Class 12 result tomorrow 

board exams
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 04:24 PM IST
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live Updates: Odisha Class 12 result will be announced tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below. 
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live(ht file photo)
CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live(ht file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Odisha Board Arts results releasing tomorrow 

board exams
Published on Aug 07, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow, August 8, 2022. Odisha Board Arts results will be available on chseodisha.nic.in. 
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022:&nbsp;Odisha Board Arts results releasing tomorrow(HT File)
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Odisha Board Arts results releasing tomorrow(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UP BEd Result 2022 announced, Ragini Yadav tops with 359 marks

board exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 01:28 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Joint Entrance Examination-2022 result out.
UP BEd Result 2022 announced, Ragini Yadav tops with 359 marks
UP BEd Result 2022 announced, Ragini Yadav tops with 359 marks
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 timetable released, check schedule here 

board exams
Published on Aug 05, 2022 08:48 AM IST
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 time table released. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 schedule below. 
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 timetable released, check schedule here(PTI Photo)
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 timetable released, check schedule here(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

GSEB HSC supplementary results for Science, General streams out, how to check 

board exams
Updated on Aug 04, 2022 03:13 PM IST
  • GSEB HSC Science, General supplementary results announced. Direct link and how to check.
GSEB HSC supplementary results for Science, General streams out, how to check(gseb.org)
GSEB HSC supplementary results for Science, General streams out, how to check(gseb.org)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022 Live: Manabadi, BSE AP 10th supply results out

board exams
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 11:46 AM IST
  • BSE AP SSC 10th Supply Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh BSE Class 10 supplementary exam results announced bse.ap.gov.in. Live updates here.
AP SSC 10th supply result out live updates&nbsp;(resultsbse.ap.gov.in)
AP SSC 10th supply result out live updates (resultsbse.ap.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022 Date: Plus 2 results on August 8 

board exams
Published on Aug 02, 2022 01:55 PM IST
  • Odisha Plus Two 12th Result 2022: CHSE will announce Class 12 Arts stream results on August 8 at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts result 2022 date announced
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts result 2022 date announced
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

GSEB 10th, 12th exam 2022-23 schedule released at gseb.org, check details

board exams
Published on Jul 28, 2022 08:29 PM IST
  • GSEB 10th, 12th academic calendar for 2022–2023 has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.
GSEB 10th, 12th exam 2022-23 schedule released at gseb.org, check details(File photo)
GSEB 10th, 12th exam 2022-23 schedule released at gseb.org, check details(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Important points students should know

board exams
Published on Jul 28, 2022 03:11 PM IST
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022: Here are a few things students preparing for next year's board exams should know. 
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Important points students should know(PTI Photo)
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Important points students should know(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

MPSOS Result 2022: Ruk Jana Nahi June-2022 class 10th and 12th result out

board exams
Published on Jul 27, 2022 06:31 PM IST
  • MPSOS has declared the MPSOS Result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 students under the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana.
MPSOS Result 2022: Ruk Jana Nahi June-2022 class 10th and 12th result out
MPSOS Result 2022: Ruk Jana Nahi June-2022 class 10th and 12th result out
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: 94 % pass in science, 89 % pass in commerce

board exams
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 04:40 PM IST
  • Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: Results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examinations has been declared. 
Results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examinations has been declared.
Results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examinations has been declared.
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2022 out at chseodisha.nic.in, get link 

board exams
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 04:25 PM IST
  • CHSE Odisha Class 12 results 2022 has been released at chseodisha.nic.in.
CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2022 out at chseodisha.nic.in, link here
CHSE Odisha Board Class 12th Result 2022 out at chseodisha.nic.in, link here
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Odisha board CHSE +2 results out; How to check 12th Science, Commerce scores

board exams
Published on Jul 27, 2022 04:05 PM IST
  • Odisha board CHSE +2 or Class 12 results have been declared. Here is direct link and how to check results.
CHSE Odisha +2 12th results 2022 declared
CHSE Odisha +2 12th results 2022 declared
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UP Board  Madarsa result 2022: Mohammed Naseem tops Sr. secoundary exam

board exams
Published on Jul 27, 2022 03:28 PM IST
  • Uttar Pradesh Madarasa Education Board has announced Secondary, Sr. Secondary, Kamil, Fazil exam results.
UP Board of Madarsa Education result declared
UP Board of Madarsa Education result declared
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores

board exams
Published on Jul 27, 2022 02:27 PM IST
  • Odisha CHSE Class 12 or +2 final exam results will be announced shortly. Here are the official websites where students can check their marks.
Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores(HT file)
Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out