CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live: Odisha Board Class 12 result tomorrow 

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Live Updates: Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 on August 8, 2022. Odisha Board Class 12 result will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the 12th board examination can check the result on the official site of CHSE on chseodisha.nic.in.

Along with arts stream result, vocational courses result will also be declared at the same time. Both the results can be checked on other official website orissaresults.nic.in.

This year more than 3 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination. Majority of the students are in Arts stream. The Class 12 board examination in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Candidates can check their respective results using their board exam roll number and registration number.