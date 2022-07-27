Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores

CHSE Odisha Board +2 Results: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare Class 12 final exam results at 4 pm. Once declared, students can go to board websites and download marks sheets. CHSE will only announce Science and Commerce stream results today. Results of Arts stream will likely be declared next week. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 Live Updates.

These are the websites to check Odisha board exam results:

orissaresults.nic.in

Chseodisha.nic.in

These are the steps to view Odisha board exam results:

Go to orissaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link

Enter your roll number and/or other required details

Submit and view marks sheet

Take a printout of the result page

Like Class 10 results, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash may announce Class 12 results. Around 1 lakh students are waiting for their results.

Earlier today, results of Odisha JEE, the state-level entrance test, were announced.