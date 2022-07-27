Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores
Odisha CHSE Class 12th results: Websites to check Science, Commerce scores

  • Odisha CHSE Class 12 or +2 final exam results will be announced shortly. Here are the official websites where students can check their marks.
Published on Jul 27, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CHSE Odisha Board +2 Results: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare Class 12 final exam results at 4 pm. Once declared, students can go to board websites and download marks sheets. CHSE will only announce Science and Commerce stream results today. Results of Arts stream will likely be declared next week. CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2022 Live Updates.

These are the websites to check Odisha board exam results:

orissaresults.nic.in

Chseodisha.nic.in

These are the steps to view Odisha board exam results:

Go to orissaresults.nic.in

On the home page, click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link

Enter your roll number and/or other required details

Submit and view marks sheet

Take a printout of the result page

Like Class 10 results, Odisha’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash may announce Class 12 results. Around 1 lakh students are waiting for their results.

Earlier today, results of Odisha JEE, the state-level entrance test, were announced.

