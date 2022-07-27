Odisha CHSE Result 2022 Live: 94.12% pass Class 12th Science, 89.2% in Commerce

CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) has announced +2 or Class 12 final examination results for Science and Commerce stream students on July 27. CHSE results have been announced at 4 pm and students can go to the council’s websites to check scores.

Students can check their marks on board websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

For Arts stream students, Odisha Plus Two results will be announced in a week's time.

This year, a total of 3,21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams took Odisha Plus Two or Class 12 board exams which were held between April 28 and May 31. Number of students in Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively.

On the same day, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board announced OJEE 2022 results. OJEE scores on ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.