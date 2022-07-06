Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: List of websites to check BSE HSC scores

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced Class 10 or HSC final examination result at 1 pm. Once announced, students can visit the board websites to download their marks sheets. They have to use board exam roll number and date of birth to login to the result portal. BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 live updates

BSE held press conference at 1 pm where Class 10 result will be announced. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash was present in the press conference.

Once announced, students can go to these websites to check results:

bseodisha.nic.in bseodisha.ac.in orissaresults.nic.in

How to check Odisha Class 10 scores

Go to bseodisha.ac.in Click on the Class 10 result link Login with roll number and date of birth Download result and take a printout of the page