Odisha Plus Two Result 2023: 84.93% students pass CHSE 12th Science, 81.12% pass Commerce streams

ByHT Education Desk
May 31, 2023 11:15 AM IST

Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 84.93% for Science and 81.12% for Commerce stream.

Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 on May 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination under Science and Commerce stream can check their results on official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and on orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Odisha Plus Two Result 2023(HT file)

The overall pass percentage this year for Science stream is 84.93% and Commerce stream is 81.12%. Around 1 lakh candidates have appeared for Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce board examination.

Odisha Plus Two Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Orissa Results at orissaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Odisha Plus Two Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2022, Odisha board commerce result was announced on July 27. The pass percentage of science was 94.12%, while commerce was 89.20% and arts was 82.10%. Around 3 lakh candidates had appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination.

Topics
chse odisha board exam result
