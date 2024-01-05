Pariksha Pe Charcha: Over 1 crore register on MyGov portal to interact with PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters, saw over a crore students, parents and teachers to have registered for the 7th edition of the event, on the MyGov portal. Two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event.(ANI Photo)

It is an interactive program wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with PM Modi to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

"This shows the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, eager to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister," an official release from the Ministry of Education said.

The registration process for the 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha began on December 11, 2023, and the last date to apply is January 12, 2024.

This year, the programme will be held on January 29, 2024, from 11 am onwards in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 4,000 participants will be interacting with PM Modi.

Two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav and the Veer Gatha competition may be invited as special guests for the main event.

The online MCQ competition is live on the MyGov portal between December 11 2023 to January 12, 2024, for students of classes 6th to 12th, teachers, and parents to participate in the contest.

About 2050 participants will be selected based on their Questions on the MyGov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.