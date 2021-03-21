Home / Education / Board Exams / Percentage of girls for UP Board class 10 exams witness significant rise
board exams

Percentage of girls for UP Board class 10 exams witness significant rise

In the past 30 years, the number of these girl students increased more than three-and-a-half-times from 3,71,083 in 1991 to 13,20,290 in 2021, say UP Board officials.
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Representational image. (HT file )

An analysis of records at UP Board headquarters here shows a marked rise in the number of girl students who have registered for class 10 exams in the last three decades. In the past 30 years, the number of these girl students increased more than three-and-a-half-times from 3,71,083 in 1991 to 13,20,290 in 2021, say UP Board officials. 

In terms of percentage also their numbers have increased significantly. Records show that while in 1991 girl students amounted to mere 20.89% of the total class 10 registrations, they amount to an impressive 44.09% of the total registrations for the 2021 exams set to begin from April 24, they add.

Data of UP Board show that a total of 17,75,602 students had registered for the high school examination of 1991. Of them, 14,04,519 (79.10 per cent) were boys and 3,71,083 (20.89 per cent) were girls, indicating that four out of every five students who registered for the class 10 examination was a boy while only one was a girl, a senior official aware of the trend said while requesting anonymity.

However, three decades later, out of the total 29,94,312 students registered for the high school examination in 2021, 16,74,022 (55.90 per cent) are boys and 13,20,290 (44.09 per cent) are girls, he adds. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Maharashtra board 10th, 12th exams 2021 to be held offline, check key details

Bihar Board 10th exam answer key 2021 released, direct link to raise objections

Before HSC, SSC exams in Maharashtra, vaccinate students, says Latur group

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today

At the class 12 level too, this change is visible. In 1991, there were 25 per cent girl students appearing in the exam of UP Board which has increased to 43.50 per cent in 2021 showing most girls who are completing their high school are going on to study further, say officials.

Former UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava said this showed that awareness among parents regarding the importance of girl child education had increased significantly. "The government has been working in this regard for decades now. The number of girl students in UP Board examinations has been increasing continuously, which is a welcome trend, and it is up to every member of the society to keep this trend alive and ensure that the girls clearing class 12 go on to pursue higher, technical and vocational education as well," she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board school girls up board class
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP