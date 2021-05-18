Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here

PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and marks by following these simple steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Punjab School Education Board has declared PSEB 10th Result 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 Board examination can check the result on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. This year, the Board has prepared the result on the basis of internal assessment because of the pandemic.

The examination was slated to be conducted from May 4 to May 24, 2021, which was cancelled due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their marks by following these simple steps given below.

PSEB 10th Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

• Click on the Result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to select the Class 10 result link.

• Enter the roll number or name in the box given on the page and click on the find result link.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional mark sheet can be downloaded from the official site. Students can also download the soft copy of their Class 10 original mark sheet from DigiLocker, once it is available. The original mark sheet will be sent to the school by the Board after few days of declaration of result.

